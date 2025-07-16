Balance Sheet Breakdown: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $19.23 in the prior trading day, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed at $18.21, down -5.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.08 million shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On June 18, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Nicaise Claude sold 2,491 shares for $99.64 per share. The transaction valued at 248,203 led to the insider holds 27,812 shares of the business.

Nicaise Claude bought 2,491 shares of SRPT for $248,226 on Mar 12 ’25. On Dec 12 ’24, another insider, Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,500 shares for $124.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,310,820 and left with 22,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1789624064 and an Enterprise Value of 2514498304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.126 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.133.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRPT is 0.45, which has changed by -0.87092227 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $154.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4286820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.47M. Insiders hold about 4.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.23% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of 1749772800 were 9885949 with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 1747267200 on 8826498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9885949 and a Short% of Float of 11.790000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:SRPT, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., SRPT, SRPT stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.