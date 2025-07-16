Balance Sheet Breakdown: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $19.23 in the prior trading day, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed at $18.21, down -5.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.08 million shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On June 18, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Nicaise Claude sold 2,491 shares for $99.64 per share. The transaction valued at 248,203 led to the insider holds 27,812 shares of the business.

Nicaise Claude bought 2,491 shares of SRPT for $248,226 on Mar 12 ’25. On Dec 12 ’24, another insider, Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,500 shares for $124.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,310,820 and left with 22,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1789624064 and an Enterprise Value of 2514498304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.126 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.133.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRPT is 0.45, which has changed by -0.87092227 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $154.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4286820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.47M. Insiders hold about 4.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.23% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of 1749772800 were 9885949 with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 1747267200 on 8826498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9885949 and a Short% of Float of 11.790000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

