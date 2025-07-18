Balance Sheet Breakdown: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $8.89 in the prior trading day, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) closed at $8.8, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.8.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 290.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On May 16, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHO now has a Market Capitalization of 1749959296 and an Enterprise Value of 2788192768. As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.022 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHO is 1.31, which has changed by -0.1479401 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.50%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1926350 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.35M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.75% stake in the company. Shares short for SHO as of 1749772800 were 13874455 with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 1747267200 on 15296057. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13874455 and a Short% of Float of 11.020000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040494937The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.84.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $256.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.82M to a low estimate of $252.2M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s year-ago sales were $247.48MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.13M. There is a high estimate of $243.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $988.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $939M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $963.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.81MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $936.36M.