Balance Sheet Breakdown: TEGNA Inc (TGNA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $16.77 in the prior trading day, TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) closed at $16.78, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.9602 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.575.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $23 from $21 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 ’25 when Trelstad Lynn B. bought 40,000 shares for $15.92 per share.

Trelstad Lynn B. sold 40,000 shares of TGNA for $709,600 on Mar 10 ’25. The EVP and COO, Media Operations now owns 149,433 shares after completing the transaction at $17.74 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, Trelstad Lynn B., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $17.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGNA now has a Market Capitalization of 2696948736 and an Enterprise Value of 5122692096. As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGNA is 0.29, which has changed by 0.07927585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $19.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1168620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.67M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of 1749772800 were 6082385 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1747267200 on 5573700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6082385 and a Short% of Float of 5.72.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TGNA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029815145The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 13.84% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-06-01 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.