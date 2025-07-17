Balance Sheet Breakdown: TJX Companies, Inc (TJX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $121.74 in the prior trading day, TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) closed at $121.35, down -0.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.15 million shares were traded. TJX stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.8405.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TJX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $133.

On May 22, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $150.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Nemerov Jackwyn bought 1,192 shares for $128.12 per share.

LANE AMY B sold 950 shares of TJX for $121,689 on Jun 03 ’25. The Director now owns 22,712 shares after completing the transaction at $128.09 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, LANE AMY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 950 shares for $128.43 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TJX now has a Market Capitalization of 135380484096 and an Enterprise Value of 146574376960. As of this moment, TJX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.572 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TJX is 0.89, which has changed by 0.07424796 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $135.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4642560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.67% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of 1749772800 were 13827235 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1747267200 on 14316663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13827235 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TJX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.55, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012732051The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 35.22% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1755129600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-11-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.