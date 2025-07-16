Balance Sheet Dive: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $33.33 in the prior trading day, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) closed at $31.97, down -4.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. AUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Hovde Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUB now has a Market Capitalization of 4554701824 and an Enterprise Value of 4662815232. As of this moment, Atlantic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.844.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUB is 0.86, which has changed by -0.13270885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUB has reached a high of $44.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 954200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.16M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.74% stake in the company. Shares short for AUB as of 1749772800 were 6224157 with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 1747267200 on 5525633. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6224157 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AUB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.34 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03960396The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.5. The current Payout Ratio is 57.93% for AUB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1747958400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-10-16 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

