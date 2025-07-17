Balance Sheet Dive: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $75.77 in the prior trading day, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $77.14, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On April 11, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 11,214 shares for $77.32 per share. The transaction valued at 867,014 led to the insider holds 99,509 shares of the business.

Thygesen Allan C. sold 40,000 shares of DOCU for $3,100,444 on Jul 01 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 143,983 shares after completing the transaction at $77.51 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Shaughnessy James P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $77.31 each. As a result, the insider received 579,852 and left with 51,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 15587140608 and an Enterprise Value of 14922914816. As of this moment, DocuSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.924 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCU is 1.01, which has changed by 0.33936727 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $107.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2500520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.90M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of 1749772800 were 8763399 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1747267200 on 6852332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8763399 and a Short% of Float of 5.6599997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0