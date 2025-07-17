Balance Sheet Dive: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $75.77 in the prior trading day, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $77.14, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On April 11, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 11,214 shares for $77.32 per share. The transaction valued at 867,014 led to the insider holds 99,509 shares of the business.

Thygesen Allan C. sold 40,000 shares of DOCU for $3,100,444 on Jul 01 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 143,983 shares after completing the transaction at $77.51 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Shaughnessy James P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $77.31 each. As a result, the insider received 579,852 and left with 51,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 15587140608 and an Enterprise Value of 14922914816. As of this moment, DocuSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.924 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCU is 1.01, which has changed by 0.33936727 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $107.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2500520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.90M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of 1749772800 were 8763399 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1747267200 on 6852332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8763399 and a Short% of Float of 5.6599997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • DOCU, DOCU stock, DocuSign Inc., NASDAQ:DOCU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.