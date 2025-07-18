Balance Sheet Dive: Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $86.4 in the prior trading day, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) closed at $86.56, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Michael O’Hare bought 9,540 shares for $58.72 per share.

FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 45,500 shares of EL for $2,957,333 on Feb 07 ’25. The Director now owns 520,300 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Feb 05 ’25, another insider, Shrivastava Akhil, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 700 shares for $65.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,053 and bolstered with 2,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 31140132864 and an Enterprise Value of 35818958848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.422 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.652.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EL is 1.16, which has changed by -0.112882435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $103.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4170980 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.09M. Insiders hold about 35.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of 1749772800 were 10016015 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1747267200 on 10285418. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10016015 and a Short% of Float of 4.3.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EL’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 1.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02337963The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 244.24% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-01-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

  • EL, EL stock, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., NYSE:EL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.