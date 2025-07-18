Balance Sheet Dive: Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $86.4 in the prior trading day, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) closed at $86.56, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Michael O’Hare bought 9,540 shares for $58.72 per share.

FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 45,500 shares of EL for $2,957,333 on Feb 07 ’25. The Director now owns 520,300 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Feb 05 ’25, another insider, Shrivastava Akhil, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 700 shares for $65.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,053 and bolstered with 2,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 31140132864 and an Enterprise Value of 35818958848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.422 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.652.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EL is 1.16, which has changed by -0.112882435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $103.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4170980 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.09M. Insiders hold about 35.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of 1749772800 were 10016015 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1747267200 on 10285418. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10016015 and a Short% of Float of 4.3.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EL’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 1.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02337963The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 244.24% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-01-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.