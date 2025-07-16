Balance Sheet Dive: Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $13.73 in the prior trading day, Korea Electric Power ADR (NYSE: KEP) closed at $13.29, down -3.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. KEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEP now has a Market Capitalization of 17063429120 and an Enterprise Value of 131417166053376. As of this moment, Korea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.393 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KEP is 0.94, which has changed by 0.9256662 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KEP has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 532.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.54% stake in the company. Shares short for KEP as of 1749772800 were 1001492 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1747267200 on 448085. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1001492 and a Short% of Float of 0.16999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.513474The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91.

  • KEP, KEP stock, Korea Electric Power ADR, NYSE:KEP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.