The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $13.73 in the prior trading day, Korea Electric Power ADR (NYSE: KEP) closed at $13.29, down -3.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. KEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEP now has a Market Capitalization of 17063429120 and an Enterprise Value of 131417166053376. As of this moment, Korea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.393 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KEP is 0.94, which has changed by 0.9256662 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KEP has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 532.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.54% stake in the company. Shares short for KEP as of 1749772800 were 1001492 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1747267200 on 448085. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1001492 and a Short% of Float of 0.16999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.513474The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91.