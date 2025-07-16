Balance Sheet Dive: Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $3.45 in the prior trading day, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) closed at $3.16, down -8.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. LRMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.105.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LRMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.48 and its Current Ratio is at 7.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On October 16, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

On October 03, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2024, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRMR now has a Market Capitalization of 202328176 and an Enterprise Value of 32380608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRMR is 0.92, which has changed by -0.673913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 758370 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.46M. Insiders hold about 43.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.24% stake in the company. Shares short for LRMR as of 1749772800 were 6493245 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1747267200 on 9832396. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6493245 and a Short% of Float of 18.360001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0