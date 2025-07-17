Balance Sheet Dive: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $40.48 in the prior trading day, Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) closed at $39.32, down -2.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OVV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1276.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when NANCE STEVEN W sold 5,501 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 210,028 led to the insider holds 36,632 shares of the business.

NANCE STEVEN W bought 5,501 shares of OVV for $210,028 on Jun 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVV now has a Market Capitalization of 10215925760 and an Enterprise Value of 16634960896. As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.863 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.709.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OVV is 1.11, which has changed by -0.14135367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $49.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2835870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 261.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.54M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.73% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of 1749772800 were 6567193 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1747267200 on 9654299. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6567193 and a Short% of Float of 3.32.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OVV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.2, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02964427The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 28.52% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-01-27 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

