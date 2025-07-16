Balance Sheet Dive: Progyny Inc (PGNY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $23.47 in the prior trading day, Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $23.24, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.39 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On December 02, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Scott Cheryl sold 2,675 shares for $22.07 per share. The transaction valued at 59,037 led to the insider holds 14,112 shares of the business.

Scott Cheryl bought 2,675 shares of PGNY for $59,039 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Cohen Fred E, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 62,244 shares for $21.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1992086272 and an Enterprise Value of 1658569600. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.367 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.633.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGNY is 1.32, which has changed by -0.21766669 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $30.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1224360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.47M. Insiders hold about 8.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of 1749772800 were 6625645 with a Short Ratio of 6.62, compared to 1747267200 on 6758238. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6625645 and a Short% of Float of 10.71.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Progyny Inc (PGNY) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $315.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $327.88M to a low estimate of $311M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc’s year-ago sales were $304.09MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.5M. There is a high estimate of $297.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $282.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.3B.