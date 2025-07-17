Balance Sheet Dive: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $25.09 in the prior trading day, Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) closed at $25.15, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.935.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

On June 02, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 ’24 when Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares for $29.04 per share. The transaction valued at 290,400 led to the insider holds 95,191 shares of the business.

Shaleen Devgun bought 10,000 shares of SNDR for $290,000 on Dec 20 ’24. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, Reich Robert M JR, who serves as the EVP – CAO of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $31.69 each. As a result, the insider received 198,036 and left with 155,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDR now has a Market Capitalization of 4406255104 and an Enterprise Value of 4653453312. As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.866 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.127.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDR is 1.11, which has changed by 0.024525285 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 790.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 818470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.52M. Insiders hold about 70.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of 1749772800 were 5491012 with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 1747267200 on 5124033. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5491012 and a Short% of Float of 11.25.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015145476The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.

  • NYSE:SNDR, Schneider National Inc., SNDR, SNDR stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.