Balance Sheet Dive: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $25.09 in the prior trading day, Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) closed at $25.15, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.935.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

On June 02, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 ’24 when Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares for $29.04 per share. The transaction valued at 290,400 led to the insider holds 95,191 shares of the business.

Shaleen Devgun bought 10,000 shares of SNDR for $290,000 on Dec 20 ’24. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, Reich Robert M JR, who serves as the EVP – CAO of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $31.69 each. As a result, the insider received 198,036 and left with 155,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDR now has a Market Capitalization of 4406255104 and an Enterprise Value of 4653453312. As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.866 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.127.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDR is 1.11, which has changed by 0.024525285 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 790.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 818470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.52M. Insiders hold about 70.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of 1749772800 were 5491012 with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 1747267200 on 5124033. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5491012 and a Short% of Float of 11.25.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015145476The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.