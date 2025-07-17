Balance Sheet Dive: Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $31.07 in the prior trading day, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) closed at $31.09, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 25, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 10, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when TEICH ANDREW C bought 9,925 shares for $25.19 per share. The transaction valued at 250,011 led to the insider holds 41,117 shares of the business.

Stott David K sold 6,330 shares of ST for $212,245 on Nov 07 ’24. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 27,191 shares after completing the transaction at $33.53 per share. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, Stott David K, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,330 shares for $33.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ST now has a Market Capitalization of 4548155904 and an Enterprise Value of 7016693760. As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.829 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.511.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ST is 1.13, which has changed by -0.25224584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $42.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1528750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.47M. Insiders hold about 1.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.44% stake in the company. Shares short for ST as of 1749772800 were 4845446 with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1747267200 on 4585565. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4845446 and a Short% of Float of 3.7100002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ST’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015448986