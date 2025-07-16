Balance Sheet Dive: Service Corp. International (SCI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $80.41 in the prior trading day, Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) closed at $78.56, down -2.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. SCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On October 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 ’25 when COELHO TONY sold 5,400 shares for $75.94 per share. The transaction valued at 410,077 led to the insider holds 43,938 shares of the business.

COELHO TONY bought 5,400 shares of SCI for $410,077 on May 08 ’25. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, RYAN THOMAS L, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $84.56 each. As a result, the insider received 4,228,055 and left with 982,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCI now has a Market Capitalization of 11183643648 and an Enterprise Value of 16187301888. As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.661.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCI is 0.91, which has changed by 0.07342148 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $89.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 750670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.20M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of 1749772800 were 5708732 with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 1747267200 on 5797547. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5708732 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.22, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015172242The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 33.96% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-09-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.