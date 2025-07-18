Balance Sheet Dive: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $63.91 in the prior trading day, SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) closed at $61.3, down -4.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.33 million shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 157.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $73 from $74 previously.

On March 17, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $58.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 10, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 ’25 when HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 3,455 shares for $66.30 per share. The transaction valued at 229,066 led to the insider holds 2,052 shares of the business.

HATKOFF CRAIG M bought 3,455 shares of SLG for $228,753 on Jan 24 ’25. On Nov 25 ’24, another insider, LEVINE ANDREW S, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of the company, sold 45,785 shares for $79.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,648,463 and left with 8,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 4660442624 and an Enterprise Value of 11219602432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.299 whereas that against EBITDA is 120.006.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLG is 1.70, which has changed by 0.005692601 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $82.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 959.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1020750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.97M. Insiders hold about 6.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.73% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of 1749772800 were 7325541 with a Short Ratio of 6.75, compared to 1747267200 on 5795674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7325541 and a Short% of Float of 15.190000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.508, compared to 3.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023595681The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.87. The current Payout Ratio is 3826.34% for SLG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-01-24 when the company split stock in a 97:100 ratio.