Balance Sheet Dive: TriNet Group Inc (TNET)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $65.64 in the prior trading day, TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) closed at $64.67, down -1.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. TNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TNET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on February 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $74 from $104 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Hayward Jeffery Jon sold 1,437 shares for $82.04 per share. The transaction valued at 117,891 led to the insider holds 32,932 shares of the business.

Hayward Jeffery Jon bought 1,437 shares of TNET for $117,891 on May 27 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Majalya Sidney A., who serves as the SVP, CLO and Secretary of the company, sold 500 shares for $83.14 each. As a result, the insider received 41,570 and left with 23,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNET now has a Market Capitalization of 3129976064 and an Enterprise Value of 4209914880. As of this moment, TriNet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.842 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.592.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNET is 0.83, which has changed by -0.37093097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNET has reached a high of $116.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 377.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.86M. Insiders hold about 3.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.27% stake in the company. Shares short for TNET as of 1749772800 were 1713521 with a Short Ratio of 5.14, compared to 1747267200 on 1675687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1713521 and a Short% of Float of 5.71.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TNET’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.025, compared to 1.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015615478