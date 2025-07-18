Balance Sheet Insights: Adeia Inc (ADEA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. ADEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adeia Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.94 and its Current Ratio is at 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on June 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On February 23, 2024, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1535275008 and an Enterprise Value of 1886508928. As of this moment, Adeia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.961 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.884.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADEA is 2.30, which has changed by 0.21793795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADEA has reached a high of $17.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADEA has traded an average of 507.09K shares per day and 467388 over the past ten days. A total of 108.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.88M. Insiders hold about 2.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ADEA as of 1749772800 were 3274291 with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 1747267200 on 2866686. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3274291 and a Short% of Float of 5.29.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADEA is 0.20, from 0.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014134277The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87.