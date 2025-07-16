Balance Sheet Insights: Alcoa Corp (AA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) closed at $28.49 down -4.36% from its previous closing price of $29.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.96 million shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alcoa Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On May 15, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $31.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’24 when Bacchi Renato sold 23,867 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,009,431 led to the insider holds 57,317 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AA now has a Market Capitalization of 7376117760 and an Enterprise Value of 9234207744. As of this moment, Alcoa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.729 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AA is 2.24, which has changed by -0.2294361 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $47.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AA has traded an average of 6.36M shares per day and 5887320 over the past ten days. A total of 258.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.80M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of 1749772800 were 14449702 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1747267200 on 11762241. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14449702 and a Short% of Float of 6.23.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AA is 0.40, from 0.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013427325The current Payout Ratio is 142.65% for AA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1000:801 ratio.