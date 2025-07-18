Balance Sheet Insights: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) closed at $30.35 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $30.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.59 million shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.155.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Caesars Entertainment Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 315.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

CapitalOne Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 03, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 ’25 when KORNSTEIN DON R bought 4,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 56,255 shares of the business.

TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,850 shares of CZR for $61,716 on Mar 03 ’25. The Director now owns 37,392 shares after completing the transaction at $33.36 per share. On Aug 06 ’24, another insider, MATHER COURTNEY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 693 shares for $34.74 each. As a result, the insider received 24,075 and left with 37,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 6311828992 and an Enterprise Value of 31211214848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.603.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CZR is 2.41, which has changed by -0.22454113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $45.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CZR has traded an average of 5.34M shares per day and 5229560 over the past ten days. A total of 212.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.04M. Insiders hold about 6.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.27% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of 1749772800 were 24716012 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1747267200 on 23943972. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24716012 and a Short% of Float of 13.530000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.1 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.91B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.83BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.91B. There is a high estimate of $2.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.17B and the low estimate is $11.33B.