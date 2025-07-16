Balance Sheet Insights: Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $3.25 down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.205.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytek BioSciences Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.95 and its Current Ratio is at 5.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On January 31, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.50.

On December 14, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on December 14, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when McCombe William D. bought 35,000 shares for $2.78 per share. The transaction valued at 97,300 led to the insider holds 55,746 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 411641760 and an Enterprise Value of 180925264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.918 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTKB is 1.34, which has changed by -0.496997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 1007720 over the past ten days. A total of 127.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.61M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of 1749772800 were 5088272 with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1747267200 on 4651935. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5088272 and a Short% of Float of 5.2299999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0