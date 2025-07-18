Balance Sheet Insights: Evertec Inc (EVTC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) closed at $33.71 up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $33.65. In other words, the price has increased by $0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.47 million shares were traded. EVTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.0195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evertec Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

On February 27, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Negative and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on November 21, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Polak Aldo J. sold 2,243 shares for $35.72 per share. The transaction valued at 80,119 led to the insider holds 11,946 shares of the business.

Aldo J. Polak-Gelber bought 2,243 shares of EVTC for $80,703 on Jun 20 ’25. On May 23 ’25, another insider, Pagan Ivan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,852 shares for $36.65 each. As a result, the insider received 251,124 and left with 12,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2144431232 and an Enterprise Value of 3029682432. As of this moment, Evertec’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.431.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVTC is 0.97, which has changed by -0.002338469 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTC has reached a high of $38.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVTC has traded an average of 308.20K shares per day and 321090 over the past ten days. A total of 64.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.01M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTC as of 1749772800 were 1576234 with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 1747267200 on 1714471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1576234 and a Short% of Float of 4.32.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVTC is 0.20, from 0.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0059435363The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $222.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.88M to a low estimate of $220.1M. As of the current estimate, Evertec Inc’s year-ago sales were $211.98MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.44M. There is a high estimate of $223.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $892.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $894.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.49MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $938.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $950.56M and the low estimate is $919.29M.

