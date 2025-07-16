Balance Sheet Insights: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) closed at $2.04 down -3.77% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.025.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heron Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 13, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On April 23, 2024, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on April 23, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 311230560 and an Enterprise Value of 442383712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.979 whereas that against EBITDA is -362.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRTX is 1.17, which has changed by -0.4223433 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRTX has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1322720 over the past ten days. A total of 152.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.11M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.19% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTX as of 1749772800 were 34206257 with a Short Ratio of 23.66, compared to 1747267200 on 34412865. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34206257 and a Short% of Float of 29.15.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.0. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.8M to a low estimate of $37M. As of the current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $36.02MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.49M. There is a high estimate of $40.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $156.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.28MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.7M and the low estimate is $173.3M.