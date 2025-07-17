Balance Sheet Insights: HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) closed at $42.87 down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $44.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HF Sinclair Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Fernandez Manuel J bought 635 shares for $31.48 per share. The transaction valued at 19,990 led to the insider holds 14,235 shares of the business.

MYERS FRANKLIN bought 5,000 shares of DINO for $178,314 on Feb 26 ’25. The Director now owns 154,065 shares after completing the transaction at $35.66 per share. On Dec 19 ’24, another insider, Atanasov Atanas H, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $33.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 168,855 and bolstered with 78,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DINO now has a Market Capitalization of 8077136384 and an Enterprise Value of 10419873792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.373 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DINO is 0.93, which has changed by -0.10158473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DINO has traded an average of 2.57M shares per day and 2237020 over the past ten days. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.71M. Insiders hold about 8.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.79% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of 1749772800 were 9338965 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1747267200 on 8454090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9338965 and a Short% of Float of 4.97.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DINO is 2.00, from 2.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04518753The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 219.51% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1747267200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-09-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

