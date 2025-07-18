Balance Sheet Insights: HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) closed at $8.35 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $8.3. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. HPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HighPeak Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 07, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 23, 2024, Truist Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $13.

On April 24, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Sell rating on April 24, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 ’24 when HIGHTOWER JACK bought 17,262 shares for $14.03 per share. The transaction valued at 242,186 led to the insider holds 4,976,517 shares of the business.

HIGHTOWER JACK bought 100,000 shares of HPK for $1,554,000 on Sep 20 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,959,255 shares after completing the transaction at $15.54 per share. On Sep 03 ’24, another insider, HIGHTOWER JACK, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 36,078 shares for $15.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 550,114 and bolstered with 4,859,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPK now has a Market Capitalization of 1052659520 and an Enterprise Value of 2208087808. As of this moment, HighPeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.125 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.743.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPK is 1.08, which has changed by -0.41364735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPK has traded an average of 336.31K shares per day and 288120 over the past ten days. A total of 126.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.98M. Insiders hold about 84.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.49% stake in the company. Shares short for HPK as of 1749772800 were 5221113 with a Short Ratio of 14.31, compared to 1747267200 on 5151922. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5221113 and a Short% of Float of 20.799999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HPK is 0.16, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019277107