Balance Sheet Insights: Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) closed at $20.15 down -5.09% from its previous closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. JACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jack In The Box, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47.

On May 27, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Northcoast Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Piano Steven sold 152 shares for $29.07 per share. The transaction valued at 4,419 led to the insider holds 25,732 shares of the business.

Ostrom Ryan Lee sold 328 shares of JACK for $12,844 on Feb 20 ’25. The EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer now owns 29,320 shares after completing the transaction at $39.16 per share. On Dec 23 ’24, another insider, SUPER SARAH L, who serves as the SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER of the company, sold 1,688 shares for $40.52 each. As a result, the insider received 68,398 and left with 16,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JACK now has a Market Capitalization of 380419904 and an Enterprise Value of 3458976000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.269 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.341.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JACK is 1.16, which has changed by -0.61266196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JACK has reached a high of $60.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JACK has traded an average of 947.80K shares per day and 941120 over the past ten days. A total of 18.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.11M. Insiders hold about 4.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.35% stake in the company. Shares short for JACK as of 1749772800 were 4635867 with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 1747267200 on 3454618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4635867 and a Short% of Float of 34.56.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JACK is 1.32, from 1.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08290155The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.7.