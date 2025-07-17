Balance Sheet Insights: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) closed at $70.39 up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $69.45. In other words, the price has increased by $1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meritage Homes Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $197.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Keough Joseph bought 4,000 shares for $66.16 per share. The transaction valued at 264,640 led to the insider holds 41,700 shares of the business.

Keough Joseph bought 5,000 shares of MTH for $346,400 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 37,700 shares after completing the transaction at $69.28 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Feliciano Javier, who serves as the EVP Chief People Officer of the company, sold 4,862 shares for $72.07 each. As a result, the insider received 350,408 and left with 36,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5285458432 and an Enterprise Value of 5691693568. As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 71.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.906 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.255.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTH is 1.29, which has changed by -0.23791528 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $106.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTH has traded an average of 915.48K shares per day and 1148750 over the past ten days. A total of 71.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.18M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of 1749772800 were 3152117 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1747267200 on 2505703. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3152117 and a Short% of Float of 4.4899996.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTH is 1.61, from 1.555 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02239021The current Payout Ratio is 13.99% for MTH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 1750032000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.