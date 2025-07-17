Balance Sheet Insights: Owens Corning (OC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) closed at $140.59 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $140.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owens Corning’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $225.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Marcon Rachel Barthelemy sold 1,357 shares for $145.41 per share. The transaction valued at 197,324 led to the insider holds 12,089 shares of the business.

Marcon Rachel Barthelemy bought 1,357 shares of OC for $197,324 on May 16 ’25. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, MORRIS W HOWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 272 shares for $144.29 each. As a result, the insider received 39,247 and left with 41,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OC now has a Market Capitalization of 11957529600 and an Enterprise Value of 17342423040. As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 41.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.693.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OC is 1.32, which has changed by -0.20524257 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $214.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OC has traded an average of 915.65K shares per day and 775840 over the past ten days. A total of 85.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.21M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.84% stake in the company. Shares short for OC as of 1749772800 were 1927577 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1747267200 on 1073669. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1927577 and a Short% of Float of 2.98.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OC is 2.58, from 2.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018339494The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.4.