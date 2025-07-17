Balance Sheet Insights: Phillips 66 (PSX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) closed at $123.67 down -3.59% from its previous closing price of $128.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phillips 66’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

On July 11, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $133.

On June 18, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on June 18, 2025, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Sutherland Vanessa Allen sold 4,393 shares for $130.00 per share. The transaction valued at 571,090 led to the insider holds 43,373 shares of the business.

Sutherland Vanessa Allen bought 4,393 shares of PSX for $571,090 on Jul 08 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, Mandell Brian, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 9,800 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,225,000 and left with 56,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSX now has a Market Capitalization of 50387730432 and an Enterprise Value of 67018518528. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.486 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSX is 1.06, which has changed by -0.07704967 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $150.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSX has traded an average of 3.28M shares per day and 2360950 over the past ten days. A total of 407.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.89M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.17% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of 1749772800 were 6726844 with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1747267200 on 8692105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6726844 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSX is 4.65, from 4.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035861854The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) is currently drawing attention from 16.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.19 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $9.8, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $15.6 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.46B to a low estimate of $27.24B. As of the current estimate, Phillips 66’s year-ago sales were $38.91BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.74B. There is a high estimate of $36.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.24B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.5BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.3B and the low estimate is $103.76B.