Balance Sheet Insights: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) closed at $116.74 up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $113.78. In other words, the price has increased by $2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toll Brothers Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 3.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On December 13, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $166 to $150.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 10, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $168 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when East Stephen F. bought 2,500 shares for $115.33 per share.

Grubb Michael J. sold 500 shares of TOL for $60,000 on Jul 14 ’25. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 2,439 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Jul 14 ’25, another insider, GARVEY CHRISTINE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 770 shares for $119.82 each. As a result, the insider received 92,258 and left with 11,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 11461649408 and an Enterprise Value of 13464182784. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.263 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.004.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOL is 1.33, which has changed by -0.098504305 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $169.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.25%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOL has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1819430 over the past ten days. A total of 98.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.50M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.29% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of 1749772800 were 3434138 with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 1747267200 on 3247621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3434138 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TOL is 0.96, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008261558The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-11 with an ex-dividend date of 1752192000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-07-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.