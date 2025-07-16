Balance Sheet Insights: Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) closed at $15.57 down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $15.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.563.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On October 02, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’24 when Ben-Amram Eyal bought 26,945 shares for $19.10 per share.

Ben-Amram Eyal bought 3,055 shares of ZIM for $62,139 on Dec 11 ’24. On Nov 22 ’24, another insider, Kenon Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 14,843,478 shares for $24.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1875531008 and an Enterprise Value of 5510761472. As of this moment, Zim’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.621 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.891.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZIM is 1.68, which has changed by -0.13934427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZIM has traded an average of 6.25M shares per day and 5073470 over the past ten days. A total of 120.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.04M. Insiders hold about 1.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of 1749772800 were 22567510 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1747267200 on 21903137. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22567510 and a Short% of Float of 18.959999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZIM is 7.62, from 7.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.4857143

