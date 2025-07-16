Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 31.19, Down -2.23

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bath & Body Works Inc’s stock clocked out at $31.19, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $31.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.06 million shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBWI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 30, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $38 from $43 previously.

On April 09, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’24 when JULIE B ROSEN bought 42,874 shares for $39.03 per share.

Boswell Gina bought 6,000 shares of BBWI for $177,852 on Oct 09 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 242,987 shares after completing the transaction at $29.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBWI now has a Market Capitalization of 6600178176 and an Enterprise Value of 10686888960. As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.455 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.837.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBWI is 1.54, which has changed by -0.17485774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $41.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBWI traded 5.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5471530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.24M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of 1749772800 were 7604519 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1747267200 on 5530251. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7604519 and a Short% of Float of 4.1500002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.8, BBWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025078371The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 22.16% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-08-03 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.