C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.18, up 7.92% from its previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has increased by $7.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $12 from $8 previously.

On November 18, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on January 29, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when Boyle Scott N sold 669 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,107 led to the insider holds 107,805 shares of the business.

Boyle Scott N sold 490 shares of CCCC for $1,544 on Feb 14 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 110,842 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, Salter Malcolm, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $4.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 154795488 and an Enterprise Value of -49180872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.429.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCCC is 2.94, which has changed by -0.6775068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCCC traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1770550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 23.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of 1749772800 were 6375598 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1747267200 on 6357362. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6375598 and a Short% of Float of 9.6999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0