Cactus Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 42.78, Down -1.29

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) was $42.78 for the day, down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $43.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.47 and its Current Ratio is at 4.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On November 04, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 10, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Rothstein Bruce M sold 40,000 shares for $65.22 per share. The transaction valued at 2,609,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rothstein Bruce M sold 5,000 shares of WHD for $326,125 on Nov 19 ’24. The Director now owns 12,177 shares after completing the transaction at $65.22 per share. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Rothstein Bruce M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $65.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2934707968 and an Enterprise Value of 2885948416. As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.022.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHD is 1.48, which has changed by -0.26476413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $70.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.27%.

Shares Statistics:

WHD traded an average of 664.56K shares per day over the past three months and 450370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.70M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of 1749772800 were 3101040 with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 1747267200 on 3358198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3101040 and a Short% of Float of 7.2700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.51, WHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01176742The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.

  • Cactus Inc., NYSE:WHD, WHD, WHD stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.