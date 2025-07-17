Cactus Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 42.78, Down -1.29

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) was $42.78 for the day, down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $43.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.47 and its Current Ratio is at 4.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On November 04, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 10, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Rothstein Bruce M sold 40,000 shares for $65.22 per share. The transaction valued at 2,609,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rothstein Bruce M sold 5,000 shares of WHD for $326,125 on Nov 19 ’24. The Director now owns 12,177 shares after completing the transaction at $65.22 per share. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Rothstein Bruce M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $65.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2934707968 and an Enterprise Value of 2885948416. As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.022.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHD is 1.48, which has changed by -0.26476413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $70.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.27%.

Shares Statistics:

WHD traded an average of 664.56K shares per day over the past three months and 450370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.70M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of 1749772800 were 3101040 with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 1747267200 on 3358198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3101040 and a Short% of Float of 7.2700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.51, WHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01176742The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.