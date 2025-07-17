Caleres Inc (CAL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Schmidt John W bought 7,600 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 101,778 led to the insider holds 453,480 shares of the business.

Greeley Lori bought 9,000 shares of CAL for $159,964 on Mar 27 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.77 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Gendreau Kyle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $19.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,661 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 452537824 and an Enterprise Value of 1237843968. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.462 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAL is 1.14, which has changed by -0.5845214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $44.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAL traded 976.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 827280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 4.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.06% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of 1749772800 were 5587032 with a Short Ratio of 6.35, compared to 1747267200 on 5701606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5587032 and a Short% of Float of 21.0.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, CAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020911127The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 9.07% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-05 with an ex-dividend date of 1749081600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

