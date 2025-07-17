Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock clocked out at $53.38, down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $53.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.7 million shares were traded. CMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On June 10, 2025, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Garner Curtis E sold 15,750 shares for $56.32 per share. The transaction valued at 887,108 led to the insider holds 339,732 shares of the business.

Garner Curtis E sold 63,000 shares of CMG for $3,473,833 on Jun 25 ’25. The Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off now owns 355,482 shares after completing the transaction at $55.14 per share. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, Curtis E. Garner, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 94,500 shares for $54.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMG now has a Market Capitalization of 71922081792 and an Enterprise Value of 78872846336. As of this moment, Chipotle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.866 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMG is 1.07, which has changed by -0.0505715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMG has reached a high of $66.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMG traded 12.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12579790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.07% stake in the company. Shares short for CMG as of 1749772800 were 25047213 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1747267200 on 31302224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25047213 and a Short% of Float of 1.87.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0