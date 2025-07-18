Closing Bell Recap: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Ends at 12.45, Reflecting a 1.47 Upturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) closed the day trading at $12.45 up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by $1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88.86 million shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52.

On April 01, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 ’25 when Owens Angela sold 51,906 shares for $17.15 per share. The transaction valued at 890,312 led to the insider holds 112,412 shares of the business.

Owens Angela bought 51,906 shares of AAL for $890,311 on Jan 27 ’25. On Dec 27 ’24, another insider, Isom Robert D Jr, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 102,441 shares for $17.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,763,512 and left with 2,967,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8210924032 and an Enterprise Value of 36133728256. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.667 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAL is 1.43, which has changed by 0.10634494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $19.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAL traded about 59.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAL traded about 61757960 shares per day. A total of 659.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 649.04M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of 1749772800 were 67243519 with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 1747267200 on 67468549. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67243519 and a Short% of Float of 10.26.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27.