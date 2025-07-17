Closing Bell Recap: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Ends at 12.48, Reflecting a -3.26 Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) closed the day trading at $12.48 down -3.26% from the previous closing price of $12.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.4202.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSIQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

On April 17, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Chang Huifeng bought 21,743 shares for $11.04 per share.

Chang Huifeng bought 5,579 shares of CSIQ for $63,433 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Chang Leslie Li Hsien, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 835813056 and an Enterprise Value of 6375852032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.088 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSIQ is 1.34, which has changed by -0.202743 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSIQ traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSIQ traded about 1806350 shares per day. A total of 66.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 32.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of 1749772800 were 7911131 with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 1747267200 on 8697325. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7911131 and a Short% of Float of 17.77.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0