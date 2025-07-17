Closing Bell Recap: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) Ends at 2.62, Reflecting a -1.13 Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) closed the day trading at $2.62 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. HEPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HEPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On June 14, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.90 to $2.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEPS now has a Market Capitalization of 854114752 and an Enterprise Value of -3673746176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.066 whereas that against EBITDA is -123.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HEPS is 2.34, which has changed by -0.2161383 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HEPS traded about 411.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HEPS traded about 571840 shares per day. A total of 321.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.99M. Shares short for HEPS as of 1749772800 were 1261735 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1747267200 on 1026129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1261735 and a Short% of Float of 0.77.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0