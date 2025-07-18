Closing Bell Recap: GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) Ends at 10.12, Reflecting a -22.87 Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) closed the day trading at $10.12 down -22.87% from the previous closing price of $13.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$22.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.21 million shares were traded. PEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEW now has a Market Capitalization of 229502368. As of this moment, GrabAGun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEW has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEW traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEW traded about 0 shares per day. A total of 17.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.00M. Insiders hold about 20.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.41% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0