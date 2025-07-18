Closing Bell Recap: Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Ends at 20.06, Reflecting a -8.23 Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) closed the day trading at $20.06 down -8.23% from the previous closing price of $21.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.82 million shares were traded. HSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.579 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.62 and its Current Ratio is at 4.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.30.

On March 11, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $18.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when Li Yifan bought 1,008,101 shares for $22.55 per share.

Xiang Shaoqing bought 1,007,534 shares of HSAI for $22,719,892 on Mar 13 ’25. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Sun Kai, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,028,325 shares for $22.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2657307904 and an Enterprise Value of 678736064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.303 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.677.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HSAI is 1.16, which has changed by 4.071811 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HSAI has reached a high of $24.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSAI traded about 4.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSAI traded about 2943520 shares per day. A total of 105.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.35M. Insiders hold about 5.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.21% stake in the company. Shares short for HSAI as of 1749772800 were 5680924 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1747267200 on 4661077. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5680924 and a Short% of Float of 5.41.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $680.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $680.51M to a low estimate of $680.51M. As of the current estimate, Hesai Group ADR’s year-ago sales were $458.86MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $819.46M. There is a high estimate of $819.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $819.46M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $4.04B.