Closing Bell Recap: Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Ends at 3.96, Reflecting a -5.26 Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) closed the day trading at $3.96 down -5.26% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. IMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1602 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.48 and its Current Ratio is at 7.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On March 15, 2024, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when HAUSMAN DIANA bought 3,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 10,874 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

HAUSMAN DIANA bought 2,500 shares of IMRX for $8,989 on Jul 02 ’25. The Director now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, Neufeld Leah R, who serves as the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of the company, bought 700 shares for $3.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,499 and bolstered with 10,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 142503376 and an Enterprise Value of 89488840.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMRX is 0.37, which has changed by 2.336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMRX has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.13%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMRX traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMRX traded about 1105400 shares per day. A total of 35.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.81M. Insiders hold about 28.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMRX as of 1749772800 were 893835 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1747267200 on 660772. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 893835 and a Short% of Float of 3.25.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0