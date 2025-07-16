Closing Bell Recap: La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) Ends at 7.2, Reflecting a -2.70 Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) closed the day trading at $7.2 down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $7.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. LRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.5922 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LRHC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 ’24 when SANTOS ALEX sold 9,611 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,583 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SANTOS ALEX bought 9,611 shares of LRHC for $8,227 on Sep 10 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5249080 and an Enterprise Value of 27171646. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.368 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.855.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRHC is 1.77, which has changed by -0.9410828 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRHC has reached a high of $142.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -76.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LRHC traded about 273.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LRHC traded about 938286 shares per day. A total of 0.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.46M. Insiders hold about 36.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.62% stake in the company. Shares short for LRHC as of 1749772800 were 727379 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 1991969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 727379 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  La Rosa Holdings Corp, LRHC, LRHC stock, NASDAQ:LRHC

