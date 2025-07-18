Closing Bell Recap: Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Ends at 2.52, Reflecting a -1.18 Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) closed the day trading at $2.52 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. MBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.19 and its Current Ratio is at 16.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $26 from $12 previously.

On December 24, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

On January 31, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2018, with a $1.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 96538680 and an Enterprise Value of 61420088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBOT is 1.16, which has changed by 1.290909 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBOT traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBOT traded about 1131660 shares per day. A total of 36.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.98M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.08% stake in the company. Shares short for MBOT as of 1749772800 were 8057462 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1747267200 on 6775109. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8057462 and a Short% of Float of 22.389999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0