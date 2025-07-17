Closing Bell Recap: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Ends at 2.23, Reflecting a 4.69 Upturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) closed the day trading at $2.23 up 4.69% from the previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has increased by $4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.2 million shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.01 and its Current Ratio is at 9.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on April 23, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 27, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.40 to $10.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 26, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Markel Stacy bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 29,591 shares of the business.

Sauvage Philippe bought 4,000 shares of NUVB for $7,160 on Jun 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,902 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Sauvage Philippe, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $1.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,056 and bolstered with 5,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVB now has a Market Capitalization of 758786496 and an Enterprise Value of 213249808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.462 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.038.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUVB is 1.33, which has changed by -0.37971014 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.30%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUVB traded about 5.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUVB traded about 6343370 shares per day. A total of 338.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.12M. Insiders hold about 33.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.26% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of 1749772800 were 56084212 with a Short Ratio of 11.29, compared to 1747267200 on 37832821. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56084212 and a Short% of Float of 26.99.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0