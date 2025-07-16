Closing Bell Recap: Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) Ends at 27.24, Reflecting a -1.20 Downturn

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed the day trading at $27.24 down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On October 31, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $57.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on August 02, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when LIPPS RANDALL A bought 10,561 shares for $33.13 per share. The transaction valued at 349,874 led to the insider holds 333,610 shares of the business.

PARRISH MARK W sold 12,000 shares of OMCL for $567,638 on Dec 10 ’24. The Director now owns 58,427 shares after completing the transaction at $47.30 per share. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, PARRISH MARK W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $46.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMCL now has a Market Capitalization of 1276019712 and an Enterprise Value of 1376203008. As of this moment, Omnicell,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.212 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.765.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMCL is 0.77, which has changed by 0.00036287308 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $55.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMCL traded about 614.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMCL traded about 356780 shares per day. A total of 46.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.28M. Insiders hold about 3.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.06% stake in the company. Shares short for OMCL as of 1749772800 were 2456130 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1747267200 on 2104114. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2456130 and a Short% of Float of 7.510000499999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

