Closing Bell Recap: Profusa Inc (PFSA) Ends at 1.43, Reflecting a -29.21 Downturn

Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA) closed the day trading at $1.43 down -29.21% from the previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. PFSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PFSA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFSA now has a Market Capitalization of 47118356.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSA has reached a high of $12.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -87.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PFSA traded about 397.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PFSA traded about 1607900 shares per day. A total of 5.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03M. Insiders hold about 80.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.06% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

