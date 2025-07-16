Closing Bell Recap: Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Ends at 1.73, Reflecting a -5.46 Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) closed the day trading at $1.73 down -5.46% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.04 million shares were traded. RR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 73.23 and its Current Ratio is at 75.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On March 18, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Zheng Phil sold 54,787 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 138,611 led to the insider holds 1,200,000 shares of the business.

Zheng Phil sold 40,000 shares of RR for $99,200 on Jun 03 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,254,787 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Zheng Phil, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 105,213 shares for $2.64 each. As a result, the insider received 277,762 and left with 1,294,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RR now has a Market Capitalization of 198610928 and an Enterprise Value of 182850368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 41.633 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.373.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RR is -4.49, which has changed by 0.5378151 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RR has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RR traded about 9.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RR traded about 5643820 shares per day. A total of 74.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.15M. Insiders hold about 38.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.47% stake in the company. Shares short for RR as of 1749772800 were 17294564 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1747267200 on 13446176. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17294564 and a Short% of Float of 23.580000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0