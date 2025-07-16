Closing Bell Recap: Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) Ends at 3.74, Reflecting a -4.83 Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE) closed the day trading at $3.74 down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. SKYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKYE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.85 and its Current Ratio is at 11.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On September 30, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $20.

On September 10, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’24 when Diep Tuan Tu sold 19,489 shares for $4.99 per share. The transaction valued at 97,250 led to the insider holds 82,259 shares of the business.

Diep Tuan Tu sold 85 shares of SKYE for $472 on Nov 15 ’24. The Chief Development Officer now owns 101,748 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, ARSENAULT KAITLYN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 43,206 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider received 215,598 and left with 166,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYE now has a Market Capitalization of 115881656 and an Enterprise Value of 70702776.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKYE is 2.23, which has changed by -0.40813255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYE has reached a high of $7.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKYE traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKYE traded about 994750 shares per day. A total of 30.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.86M. Insiders hold about 42.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.27% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYE as of 1749772800 were 2816636 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1747267200 on 3212389. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2816636 and a Short% of Float of 13.66.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.69.