Closing Bell Recap: Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN) Ends at 61.99, Reflecting a -2.50 Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Triumph Financial Inc (NASDAQ: TFIN) closed the day trading at $61.99 down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $63.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. TFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.6531.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $74 from $80 previously.

On July 19, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $70.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Nelson Adam D sold 3,500 shares for $60.16 per share. The transaction valued at 210,560 led to the insider holds 31,332 shares of the business.

Nelson Adam D bought 3,500 shares of TFIN for $210,345 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Schreyer Edward Joseph, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,275 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 436,500 and left with 25,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 1467718656 and an Enterprise Value of 1177382400. As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.933.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFIN is 1.29, which has changed by -0.30512792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFIN has reached a high of $110.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TFIN traded about 252.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TFIN traded about 262070 shares per day. A total of 23.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.09M. Insiders hold about 6.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.21% stake in the company. Shares short for TFIN as of 1749772800 were 2461752 with a Short Ratio of 9.64, compared to 1747267200 on 2534156. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2461752 and a Short% of Float of 15.100000999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0