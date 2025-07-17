Closing Figures: Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)’s Negative Finish at 17.69, Down -1.61

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $17.98 in the prior trading day, Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) closed at $17.69, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.2624 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.36 and its Current Ratio is at 6.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on November 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Grossman Adam S sold 21,000 shares for $18.66 per share. The transaction valued at 391,860 led to the insider holds 2,037,850 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S bought 63,000 shares of ADMA for $1,176,840 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Grossman Adam S, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $20.81 each. As a result, the insider received 437,010 and left with 2,043,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADMA now has a Market Capitalization of 4223204608 and an Enterprise Value of 4357738496. As of this moment, Adma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.486 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.246.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADMA is 0.38, which has changed by 0.36052442 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $25.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2271060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.53M. Insiders hold about 3.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of 1749772800 were 13806018 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1747267200 on 13333966. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13806018 and a Short% of Float of 7.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0